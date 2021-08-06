Albertsons Extends Fetch Rewards App Across All Banners

Following a successful five-week pilot, Albertsons Cos. is expanding the use of a shopper rewards and consumer loyalty app from Fetch Rewards. The nationwide rollout allows shoppers across all Albertsons stores to receive personalized offers and savings.

This is the first retail partnership for Fetch Rewards, a Madison, Wis.-based company that works with hundreds of popular brands. First launched in 2017, the app has 7 million active users and is a top-ranked app in the App Store and Google Play Store.

The pilot program with Albertsons resulted in strong incremental gains from existing shoppers and also drove new users to the store.

"We're constantly looking at innovative and relevant ways to engage with our customers, and after seeing such strong results, we decided to expand the Fetch Rewards pilot to additional stores," said Usman Humayun, VP of digital marketing for Albertsons. "This relationship is a win-win for our company and for our customers who use Fetch to earn rewards on grocery, retail and restaurant purchases."

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.