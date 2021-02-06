Albertsons Breaks Record for Donations

At a time when consumers and the food retailing industry were facing a slew of challenges, Albertsons Cos. ramped up its giving. The company reported it raised a record $260 million in donations in 2020 benefiting local food banks, food pantries and community organizations.

The unprecedented fundraising effort for food and hunger relief included donations from the company and shoppers across its banners, according to the 2020 Impact Report released by the Albertsons Foundation Nourishing Neighbors program. In all, checkout campaigns and other in-store programs resulted in the donation of 350 million meals, $10.4 million in school feeding programs and $9 million for hunger programs aiding BIPOC communities.

“Our mission to better the lives of the people in our neighborhoods was magnified this year as so many of our community members were in need,” said Christy Duncan Anderson, president and executive director of Albertsons Companies Foundation. “The goal of Nourishing Neighbors is to ensure all of our communities’ tables and pantries are full so that our neighbors can learn, grow and succeed.”'

As a result of its corporate, associate and customer generosity, Albertsons was named second in point-of-sale fundraising in 2020 in an Engage for Food survey for America’s Charity Checkout Campaigns.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.