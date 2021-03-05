Albertsons Revamps Powerhouse Private Brand

Albertsons Cos. is putting a fresh spin on one of its most successful private brands.

The retailer is relaunching Soleil sparkling water with new special summer packaging featuring designs created by artists and four new flavors: mango, raspberry lime, tangerine and watermelon.

The grocery chain has also teamed up with Spotify, which will feature Soleil in an exclusive Sip to the Beat summer promotion. Consumers can enjoy Soleil and unlock one of three curated Spotify music playlists: Amped Beats, Chill Vibes and Good Times.

“We’re excited to team up with Spotify and share the eclectic packaging artwork from a diverse group of artists for this relaunch,” said Lisa Mirae, senior director of brands and marketing. “The entertaining playlists, exciting designs, and delicious Soleil flavors are a perfect combination for summertime fun. Soleil is crisp, refreshing, and a healthier beverage alternative to regular soda.”

Since its launch in 2016, Soleil has evolved into a very successful part of the billion-dollar Signature Select tier of private brands at Albertsons. Meanwhile, sparkling water sales, which were skyrocketing even before the pandemic, show no signs of slowing down. According to Nielsen, sales of sparkling water were up 21% in 2020.

“We’re really pleased with the fun new look of each Soleil flavor,” Mirae said. “The designs are an imaginative way to celebrate culture, music, and the power of Soleil to add a little sunshine to any occasion. The bold Soleil script on each package means it will still be very recognizable to our customers.”

Soleil sparkling water is made with carbonated water and natural flavors. Soleil does not contain added sugars or sweeteners, artificial flavors, calories or sodium. It is produced by Albertsons self-manufacturing teams at plants in California, Washington and Colorado.

In addition to the four new flavors, Soleil is also available in original, berry, lemon, lime, grapefruit, peach, blood orange, cucumber melon, black cherry, cranberry raspberry, strawberry, pineapple and apple. The lime, blood orange and grapefruit flavors are also available with caffeine.

For the fourth quarter ended Feb. 27, digital sales at Albertsons skyrocketed 282% as the company experienced a rapid acceleration in online transactions amid the pandemic. To keep driving online traffic, the company has been investing in boosting its digital capabilities even further.

During fiscal 2020 the company spent $1.63 billion in capital expenditures, which included accelerated investment in digital and productivity initiatives, and the completion of 409 store remodels.

Albertsons operates 2,252 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 398 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the banners Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen. The company is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.