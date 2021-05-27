Albertsons Offers Contactless Wedding Flowers

A wedding boom is anticipated for 2021 due to the delayed events from last year’s ban on large gatherings during the pandemic. Albertsons Cos. is getting a jump on the busy wedding season by offering customers an easy, affordable and environmentally friendly online option for purchasing fresh hand-cut wedding flowers from its pre-designed “do it yourself” debi lilly design floral collections.

“We’re always searching for innovative ways to provide our high-quality products to customers in a way that fits their lifestyle needs,” said Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands, which includes the debi lilly design line of floral and home décor items. “Our online wedding flowers are just one more way we’re meeting our customers’ needs where and how they want us to, while making the experience convenient and affordable.”

Customers can visit an Albertsons Cos. banner website such as Albertsons.com, Safeway.com or Vons.com and find “Wedding Flowers” under the “Shop” tab, or search for “Wedding Flowers” on the homepage.

From there, customers select their collection, packages and ribbon color, and place their order at least 21 days before the event. Items available include bridal and bridesmaid bouquets, boutonnieres, corsages, aisle markers, centerpieces, and garlands. The order will arrive via FedEx three days before the event. Customers then simply trim the stems, put them in water and keep them cool until the big day.

“Planning a wedding is stressful and expensive. With our online exclusive debi lilly design wedding flowers, customers get the look and quality of a custom wedding florist without the expense,” said Debora Steier, Albertsons’ VP of floral. “Of course, customers can still visit our in-store floral specialists for all their floral needs, including wedding flowers, as they have for decades.”

All debi lilly design wedding flowers are sustainably grown and harvested, as certified by BloomCheck and the Rainforest Alliance. Customers will see either the BloomCheck or the Rainforest Alliance seal when purchasing fresh-cut flowers. The BloomCheck program, operated by the Santa Barbara-based California Cut Flower Commission, establishes best practices for cut-flower farms to assure that these farms are socially equitable, environmentally sustainable and economically viable. The Rainforest Alliance seal means that farmers follow a rigorous standard for sustainable agriculture and responsible business practices.

Last month, Albertsons reported its fourth-quarter results. For the period ended Feb. 27, sales and other revenue were $15.8 billion compared with $15.4 billion during same quarter last year. The increase in sales was primarily driven by the company's 11.8% increase in identical-store sales, partly offset by the impact of the 53rd week in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and lower fuel sales. Identical-store sales also benefited from the company's 282% growth in digital sales.

Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,277 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 400 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The company’s stores predominantly operate under the Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw’s, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Kings Food Markets and Haggen banners. Albertsons is No. 8 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.