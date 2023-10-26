Dollar General Offering Holiday Savings on Meal Prep Products

While it asserts that it is not a grocer, Dollar General is aiming to help shoppers save money this holiday season on everything they need for meal prep, sans the turkey. The retailer’s “Decked Out In Deals” promotion will offer added savings on everyday necessities, gifts and recipe-centric food items.

Discounts and promotions will run through the holidays, with weekly DG Deal Days including select items for buy one, get one free; 20% to 50% off sales events and more. Dollar General will be offering recipe-centric Thanksgiving bundle deals beginning in November, with discounts on select ingredients for green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie.

“Decked Out in Deals is our way of offering added savings this holiday season that extend beyond our everyday values,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “In addition to significant discounts and weekly three-day DG Deal Days sales events on both seasonal and everyday items, the DG app provides added perks including digital coupons, DG Cash Back, personalized offers and early access to new products and deals to help shoppers save even more on their purchases, especially as we approach the holidays.”

Additional three-day DG Deal Days events will run through Dec. 23 to include holiday-centric foods, holiday trimmings, toys and more. Moving into December, shoppers will also see $1 items available, including ornaments, holiday decor, gift wrapping supplies, toys, stocking stuffers, candy, and arts and craft supplies.

Meanwhile, Dollar General recently opened its first retail store in Montana. With the addition of the Columbia Falls store in Flathead County, the discount retailer now serves all 48 continental U.S. states. Plans are already in place for more growth in the Mountain region.

Dollar General’s investment in rural communities isn’t limited to brick-and-mortar facilities. In March, the company announced its DG Media Network joined forces with LiveRamp to help brands strengthen their relationships with consumers in remote areas to foster more meaningful engagements.

As of Aug. 4, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,488 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.