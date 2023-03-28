Dollar General, LiveRamp Provide CPGs Access to Millions of Consumers

Dollar General’s DG Media Network (DGMN) and data collaboration platform LiveRamp have joined forces to close the digital gap between CPG brands and rural communities. By advancing its data collaboration capabilities via LiveRamp, DGMN can boost customer experiences by connecting rural customer journeys in-store and online, bolster partnerships with advertisers with better analytics and measurement, and improve ROI of advertising spend.

The platform aims to resolve Dollar General customers’ online and offline identities for a deeper understanding of hard-to-reach audiences across populations and geographies, while providing the retailer with the interoperability needed to collaborate with strategic brand and technology partners. This enables DGMN to better serve CPGs with products in Dollar General’s stores through a more robust and dynamic view of customers, from exposure to purchase.

The partnership has allowed advertisers to:

Reach nearly 100% of Dollar General’s customers, accounting for 2 billion annual transactions, thus enabling advertisers to build awareness and drive purchase consideration online and in-store.

Improve analytics and measurement for CPG brands and their agencies with closed-loop reporting, self-service measurement of sales attribution and incremental lift, and audience building from Dollar General’s customer base.

Access real-time customer data in 47 states to gain insight into 2 billion-plus transactions annually.

Engage in privacy-centric data collaboration with more than 50 additional companies for improved incremental return on advertising spend (iROAS), including brands from such Dollar General CPG partners as Unilever, PepsiCo and Hershey.

With 46 million Americans living in remote areas where internet access is inconsistent, brands and retailers have difficulty providing rural consumers with an omnichannel customer experience. DGMN’s enhanced platform aims to help brands strengthen their relationships with these people to foster more meaningful engagements.

“Brands want to engage with the customer and provide tailored, personalized recommendations, from cereal to personal care essentials,” said Chad Fox, Dollar General’s VP, chief marketing officer. “We now have a sophisticated platform that enables us to serve our communities in a personalized way.”

“LiveRamp’s commitment to flexible collaboration, wherever data may live, was an ideal match for Dollar General’s vision to create access to an entirely new subset of individuals,” said Vihan Sharma, EVP of global revenue and managing director of Europe at San Francisco-based LiveRamp. “Together, we’ve been able to transform customer experiences for more individuals while delivering the rich, granular insights partners crave from their partners. DGMN is a true testament to retail media innovation and the flywheel effect of data collaboration.”

In related news, Dollar General has also revealed a partnership between DGMN and Meta that enables advertisers to reach the retailer’s 90 million-plus unique customer profiles across the Meta ecosystem through such placements as Facebook and Instagram News Feeds, Stories and Reels.

As of March 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,147 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.