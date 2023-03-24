Dollar General Crosses Border Into Mexico

Dollar General Corp. has officially crossed the border. The major discount retailer celebrated its international expansion into Mexico with the first Mi Súper Dollar General store grand-opening, in Escobedo, Nuevo León, in early March.

Dollar General first revealed its international expansion plans in December 2021 . In November 2022 , the company issued its goal of operating up to 35 stores in the country by the end of fiscal 2023.

According to the retailer, Mi Súper Dollar General was developed with a customer-first focus, tailor-made to help consumers find great prices and convenient shopping experiences for all of their needs within their own neighborhood. The brand, which resonated well with consumer focus groups, connotes the idea of a general store focused on serving customers with the products they want and need most.