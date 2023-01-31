Dollar General President/CFO Plans to Retire in June

John Garratt, president and CFO at Dollar General Corp., has announced his intent to retire, effective June 2. Garratt joined the discount retailer in 2014 and has served in his current role since September 2022.

After serving as SVP of finance and strategy, Garratt was named EVP and CFO in December 2015. During his tenure as CFO, he oversaw the finance, accounting, investor relations, treasury and procurement functions, and also helped establish Dollar General’s current strategy function.

[Read more: "Dollar General Opens 19,000th Store"]

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve our customers and communities during my time with this great company,” said Garratt. “While I look forward to spending more time with family, this was a difficult personal decision as this is truly a special company. I am excited to watch all that the team accomplishes in the future and believe that Dollar General is well-positioned for continued growth in the years ahead.”

Dollar General says it has robust succession plans and will evaluate options for its next CFO. The company is not currently conducting an external search.

“John’s retirement comes after an outstanding career as an accomplished and trusted finance executive and most recently as our president and CFO,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General CEO. “On behalf of the entire DG family, I want to thank John for his many years of service to the Company, its employees, customers and shareholders.”

Continued Owen: “His exceptional business and financial acumen coupled with his strategic vision have positioned the Company for profitable growth. We appreciate all that John has accomplished on behalf of DG and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 19,000 stores in 47 states as of Jan. 28. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.