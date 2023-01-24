Dollar General Tests 3 Mobile Health Clinics

Dollar General Corp. is delving deeper into the health and wellness business. As today's consumers place value on both balancing their budgets and their lifestyles, the discount retailer shared that it is pilot testing mobile clinics at three locations in Tennessee.

The addition of DocGo clinics in the stores' parking lots fits with the company’s aim to widen its health offerings and services. In 2022, following the hiring of its first chief medical officer, Dollar General convened a health care advisory panel to facilitate its investment in the health and wellness space.

The DocGo clinics are being marketed as part of Dollar General’s "Wellbeing" offerings and programs. Shoppers can make an appointment or walk in for both urgent (non-emergency) and preventive care. Preventive care services include physicals and routine checkups, vaccinations, lab testing, diagnostics and children’s sports physicals. Shoppers can also take advantage of the clinic’s offerings for chronic condition management, such as high blood pressure, asthma, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Medical experts will be on hand to provide urgent care for conditions like cold, flu and COVID-19, skin issues, urinary tract infections, migraines, wound care and more. At this time, the clinics taking part in Dollar General’s pilot program will not provide x-rays or stitches.

According to Dollar General, the clinics bill insurance companies in the same way as an urgent care center. Customers without insurance can pay for on-demand services with a flat fee collected by credit or debit card before a visit.

Serving patients over the age of six months, the mobile clinics are open six days a week (closed on Tuesdays) from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Participating Tennessee Dollar Stores are located at 2780 Highway 48 in Clarksville, 2955 Ashland City Road in Clarksville and 6130 Highway 48 N in Cumberland Furnace.

Dollar General’s pilot tests reflects retailers’ continued foray into health services. Earlier this month, The Kroger Co. launched a marketing campaign focused on its health and wellness offerings, including care delivered through its pharmacies and The Little Clinic locations. Last year, H-E-B unveiled its first H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinic in Austin, Texas, a site staffed by the company’s primary care, board-certified doctors.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 18,818 stores in 47 states as of Oct. 28, 2022. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100 and San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 16.