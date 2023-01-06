Kroger's New Ad Campaign Spotlights Convenient Health Services

"A World of Care is In-Store" for customers of Kroger’s family of stores, according to a new set of ads from the grocer. The Kroger Health marketing campaign focuses on how medical professionals within Kroger’s pharmacies and clinics make it easier for customers to live healthier lives.

According to Kroger, teams at its family of pharmacies and The Little Clinic have a long track record of providing outstanding care to people across the United States. In the last two years, the teams have administered more than 12 million COVID-19 vaccines across 35 states. The company's 226 The Little Clinic locations offer diagnostic treatment, ongoing health management, wellness visits, preventative care and more.

"'A World of Care Is In-Store' speaks directly to Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "It highlights that Kroger Health is no farther away than our neighborhood grocery store. We sit at the nexus of food and pharmacy, which uniquely positions Kroger Health to improve outcomes through simplified health, wellness and nutrition solutions. Every day, we provide millions of customers the care they need to thrive, right in their communities."

The ad campaign will include streaming video and radio commercials, social media posts and in-store signage. It will spotlight how Kroger Health’s professionals, including registered dietitians, pharmacists and nurse practitioners help customers live healthier lifestyles.

"By offering a variety of services, we aim to transform how quality and comprehensive health care is delivered," said Marc Watkins, MD, chief medical officer at Kroger Health. "This campaign demonstrates Kroger Health's commitment to ensuring health services are accessible and are available for customers where they are."

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., has more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers with a team of 24,000 health care practitioners. Cincinnati-based Kroger has almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.