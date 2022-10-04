New Kroger Medicare Plans Offer Whole-Health Benefits

Kroger Health, the health care division of The Kroger Co., is rolling out two Medicare plans with the help of nationally recognized nonprofit health plan Priority Health. The two co-branded plans, which will be available in eight counties throughout Southeast Michigan beginning in January 2023, provide benefits and services that address an individual’s whole-health needs and well-being.

The PriorityMedicare + Kroger (PPO) and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger (HMO) plans will offer eligible members benefit allowances that can be used at Kroger stores to buy nutritious food and health and wellness products. Both plans also come with a no-cost Boost membership that offers fuel points per $1 spent, digital coupons, online grocery ordering, next-day delivery and more.

“We’re excited to offer these co-branded plans with Kroger to our Medicare members in Southeast Michigan,” said Samia Brown, director of senior markets and product development at Michigan-based Priority Health. “We know nutrition impacts one’s health and well-being, especially our senior population. At Priority Health, we’re always looking for ways to better serve our members and provide tangible resources and incentives that will help them live their healthiest lives possible.”

According to Priority Health, eligible plan members will be able to reduce their monthly out-of-pocket costs and still achieve a balanced and nutritious diet.

“Our collaboration with Priority Health allows us the ability to offer seniors in our Michigan communities access to affordable, high-quality health care services. Additionally, we can provide preventative care using food as medicine through enhanced nutrition and OTC benefits,” said Jim Kirby, chief commercial officer for Kroger Health.

The grocerheld its annual Kroger Wellness Festival Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Cincinnati, including appearances by celebrities and professional athletes as well as wellness experts.

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen was also part of the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health, and during the event outlined several new efforts that will be undertaken by the grocer. Concurrent with the conference, Kroger Health also brought together a coalition of leaders for a roundtable discussion about improving population health through food and nutrition.

