Kroger, P&G Champion Women With Leadership Program, Scholarships

As part of their Game Changers platform aimed at championing women in sports, business and education, The Kroger Co. and Procter & Gamble have announced the inaugural class for their women's leadership program, dubbed theQueen City Game Changers. The companies have also named five female scholars to receive the first ever Game Changers Scholarship from The Kroger Co. Foundation and the Always brand.

The Queen City Game Changers program aims to accelerate female advancement into executive leadership roles, and the inaugural class includes 130 women with representation from top local companies, entrepreneurial organizations and chambers of commerce from Kroger and P&G’s hometown of Cincinnati. Participants will take part in an eight-month curriculum with hands-on learning and mentorship provided by executive coaches, along with connections with Cincinnati-based senior executives and entrepreneurial leaders.

Five Game Changers Scholarship recipients, all from colleges and universities in the Greater Cincinnati area, will receive a $5,000 one-year scholarship. Both programs have been announced ahead of the Kroger Queen City Championship LPGA golf tournament, presented by P&G.

"The Game Changers initiative is our commitment to accelerate the advancement of women in sports, business and education," said Kate Meyer, Kroger health & beauty care VP. "From the golf course to boardrooms and classrooms, we are championing the accomplishments of women and coming together to cultivate their talent and ambition to uplift the next generation of female leaders. We are so proud to collaborate with P&G and the LPGA on this shared mission."

"We are thrilled to welcome the world-class athletes of the LPGA back to Cincinnati, and to inspire hundreds of local women to enjoy golf and advance their careers through the Game Changers platform," said Pat Cady, P&G sales SVP. "We are excited to partner with Kroger and the LPGA to engage and empower more than 130 women leaders from across our Queen City community."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.