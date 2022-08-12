A Sure Bet for Kroger in Ohio

Kroger and Acme Fresh Market have applied for licenses to have sports gaming kiosks at several locations in Ohio, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Acme Fresh Market has been preapproved for a kiosk at nine locations, including the Parma store on Pleasant Valley Road, seven in Summit County and one in North Canton. Kroger has been preapproved for kiosks at 42 grocery stores across the state. The list of preapproved locations can be found here.

Ohio passed a bill legalizing sports betting in December 2021, and the law goes into effect on Jan. 1. The law created a number of different ways in which to legally place bets, including mobile apps, physical sportsbooks, and kiosks, which will be regulated by the Ohio Lottery Commission.

The minimum age to place a sports betting wager in Ohio will be 21. A kiosk must be located in a designated area of the grocery store where employees can observe it to prevent underage betting.

Last year Ohio joined many other states in legalizing sports betting; this week Massachusetts became the 36th state (plus Washington, D.C.) to legalize it.

