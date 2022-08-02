Kroger Delivery Keeps Growing With Kentucky Spoke Facility

A new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky., is helping the Kroger Co. expand its delivery service in the Bluegrass State. The 50,000-square-foot facility will collaborate with Kroger’s customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio, and will be a last-mile cross-dock location to help serve more shoppers throughout the greater Louisville area.

The new location will employ up to 161 employees and will use recyclable bags as part of Kroger’s commitment to eliminate waste. The retailer will also work with local food banks to further its Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social environmental impact plan.

"Kroger Delivery is part of our rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem that provides customers with fresh and quality products – anytime and anywhere," said Bill Bennett, Kroger’s VP and head of e-commerce. "We are thrilled to expand Kroger's offerings to more Louisville customers with a truly differentiated customer experience.

“Local Kentucky residents can use Kroger.com or the Kroger app to check the weekly circular, select personalized digital coupons, search products by dietary preference and ultimately place their order,” Bennett continued. “Customers will enjoy receiving their orders directly from our refrigerated trucks and delivered by trained Kroger uniformed associates, giving customers an unparalleled first-class delivery experience."

Kentucky residents in the new service area can also take advantage of the Boost by Kroger annual membership program for either $59 or $99 per year. The program provides unlimited free delivery on orders of $35 or more and fuel points for money spent on groceries and general merchandise.

Last week, Kroger unveiled a new Ocado-powered customer fulfillment center in Dallas that will work directly with spoke facilities in Austin, San Antonio and Oklahoma City. In late June, the grocer opened another customer fulfillment center in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., adding to its customer fulfillment centers in Monroe, Ohio; Groveland, Fla.; and Forest Park, Ga. Another site is in the works in the Denver area, and Kroger recently opened spoke facilities in Maywood, Ill., and Nashville, Tenn.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.