Celebs Take Over Kroger Wellness Festival

The Kroger Wellness Festival is kicking off with a definite festival vibe. The free event, held Sept. 23 and 24 in downtown Cincinnati, includes appearances by celebrities and professional athletes as well as wellness experts.

Among the slate of big-name guests: Olympic gold medal gymnast Dominique Dawes; reality TV star and businesswoman Bethenny Frankel; baseball great Steve Garvey; Bodyarmor partner, founder of Love Squad and Peloton instructor, Ally Love; Bravo Top Chef celebrity and restaurateur Brian Malarkey, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz; cookbook author and lifestyle influencer Chrissy Teigen; Food Network chef Pepper Teigen; Olympian, activist and author Abby Wambach; body builder, trainer and little person, Allison Warrell; and Olympic Gold medalist Mary Wineberg, among others. On Sept. 24, singer and fitness entrepreneur Carrie Underwood will lead a full body cardio workout along with her trainer, Eve Overland.

Concerts are also part of the festival lineup. Country act Eli Young Band performs on Sept. 23 in a set sponsored by P&G, while pop band Fitz & the Tantrums takes the stage on Sept 24, presented by General Mills.

Sponsored by PepsiCo and featuring Bubly sparkling water, the Kroger Wellness Festival offers activities like celebrity fitness challenges, live cooking demos and product sampling. Attendees can also hear from health experts on a variety of topics related to physical and mental well-being.

"As America's grocer, our festival pillars coincide with our goal to offer the best resources for holistic well-being to the public," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health. "We look forward to inspiring thousands of festivalgoers to begin a new wellness journey with support from leading brands, guest health experts, entertainers, and more."

