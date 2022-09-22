New Report IDs Nation’s Favorite Grocers
What’s the state of the local grocery industry? It depends on what state you live in, a recent report confirms. Wise Voter, a bipartisan educational platform that delves into a range of issues important to U.S. voters, analyzed foot traffic on state-by-state basis to determine consumers’ “favorite” grocery stores.
The platform’s researchers used traffic data gathered by GPS tracking by store in each state in the continental United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). According to Wise Voter’s findings, there was some clustering of popular grocery stores by region and typically based on a retailer’s geographic footprint. The group concluded that shoppers in the western part of the country seem to favor Albertsons, while those in the eastern part of the U.S. split their vote among different banners.
Below are the results of Wise Voters' analysis:
- Alabama: Safeway
- Arizona: Fry’s Food Stores
- Arkansas: Kroger
- California: Trader Joe’s
- Colorado: Sprouts Farmers Market
- Connecticut: Stop & Shop
- Florida: Safeway
- Georgia: Kroger
- Idaho: Albertsons
- Illinois: Jewel-Osco
- Indiana: Meijer
- Iowa: Hy-Vee
- Kansas: Hy-Vee
- Kentucky: Kroger
- Louisiana: Winn-Dixie
- Maine: Trader Joe’s
- Maryland: Giant Food
- Massachusetts: Stop & Shop
- Michigan: Meijer
- Minnesota: Hy-Vee
- Mississippi: Kroger
- Missouri: Hy-Vee
- Montana: Albertsons
- Nebraska: Hy-Vee
- Nevada: Albertsons
- New Mexico: Albertsons
- New York: ShopRite
- North Carolina: Food Lion
- Oklahoma: ALDI
- Ohio: Meijer
- North Dakota: Albertsons
- Oregon: Albertsons
- Pennsylvania: Giant Food
- South Carolina: Food Lion
- South Dakota: Hy-Vee
- Tennessee: Kroger
- Texas: H-E-B
- Utah: Albertsons
- Virginia: Food Lion
- Washington: Albertsons
- West Virginia: Kroger
- Wisconsin: Piggly Wiggly
- Wyoming: Albertsons
The full report, including the rest of the top five rankings by state, is available online.