New Report IDs Nation’s Favorite Grocers

What’s the state of the local grocery industry? It depends on what state you live in, a recent report confirms. Wise Voter, a bipartisan educational platform that delves into a range of issues important to U.S. voters, analyzed foot traffic on state-by-state basis to determine consumers’ “favorite” grocery stores.

The platform’s researchers used traffic data gathered by GPS tracking by store in each state in the continental United States (excluding Alaska and Hawaii). According to Wise Voter’s findings, there was some clustering of popular grocery stores by region and typically based on a retailer’s geographic footprint. The group concluded that shoppers in the western part of the country seem to favor Albertsons, while those in the eastern part of the U.S. split their vote among different banners.

Below are the results of Wise Voters' analysis:

Alabama: Safeway

Arizona: Fry’s Food Stores

Arkansas: Kroger

California: Trader Joe’s

Colorado: Sprouts Farmers Market

Connecticut: Stop & Shop

Florida: Safeway

Georgia: Kroger

Idaho: Albertsons

Illinois: Jewel-Osco

Indiana: Meijer

Iowa: Hy-Vee

Kansas: Hy-Vee

Kentucky: Kroger

Louisiana: Winn-Dixie

Maine: Trader Joe’s

Maryland: Giant Food

Massachusetts: Stop & Shop

Michigan: Meijer

Minnesota: Hy-Vee

Mississippi: Kroger

Missouri: Hy-Vee

Montana: Albertsons

Nebraska: Hy-Vee

Nevada: Albertsons

New Mexico: Albertsons

New York: ShopRite

North Carolina: Food Lion

Oklahoma: ALDI

Ohio: Meijer

North Dakota: Albertsons

Oregon: Albertsons

Pennsylvania: Giant Food

South Carolina: Food Lion

South Dakota: Hy-Vee

Tennessee: Kroger

Texas: H-E-B

Utah: Albertsons

Virginia: Food Lion

Washington: Albertsons

West Virginia: Kroger

Wisconsin: Piggly Wiggly

Wyoming: Albertsons

The full report, including the rest of the top five rankings by state, is available online.