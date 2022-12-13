Floral and Sushi Delivery? Kroger Has That Handled

Following a pilot this fall, The Kroger Co. is kicking off floral and sushi delivery from its banners across the United States. The grocer is partnering with DoorDash to fulfill the offering, which will be available from more than 900 sushi locations and 1,600 floral locations nationwide.

Shoppers can purchase custom-wrapped Bloom Haus by Kroger floral bouquets, as well as sushi rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces, and more through the DoorDash marketplace app or website. A special promotion on these items will be available to customers now through Dec. 24.

"By offering customer-favorite sushi options and premium floral bouquets through third-party marketplaces we are continuing to evolve and meet customers where and how they are shopping," said Stuart Aitken, SVP and chief merchant & marketing officer.

Continued Aitken: "Whether you are craving fresh, affordable sushi for lunch or want to surprise someone special with a gorgeous fresh floral bouquet, you can now have the items delivered in under an hour. Providing fresh, affordable products to customers using familiar channels is another step in our commitment to provide anything, anytime, anywhere for every customer, every time."

Kroger's sushi and floral selection is also available through DashPass, the delivery company’s membership program that offers members unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders.

"As we accelerate our mission to help consumers access all the best of their neighborhood with convenience and ease, we're excited to collaborate with Kroger to offer a broad selection of their customer favorites on-demand," said Shanna Prevé, VP, strategic partnerships and business development at San Francisco-based DoorDash. "The trend towards convenience only goes in one direction as customers' expectations rise, and we're thrilled to continue to expand into the prepared foods and floral categories with Kroger to satiate a lunch craving or delight someone's day."

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.