Kroger Marks 1,000th Murray’s Cheese Location

The Kroger Co. has opened its 1,000th Murray’s Cheese shop within stores operating under its own and Kroger-owned banners, bringing Murray’s shops to more than 30 states across the country. In 2008, Murray’s began opening cheese counters in Kroger stores to re-create the customer experience at its flagship store in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Each Murray’s shop offers a highly curated cheese selection as well as a guided shopping experience from a knowledgeable cheesemonger.

“We are thrilled that customer favorite Murray’s continues to grow its presence in our stores, as food lovers enjoy discovering their enormous selection of cheeses and specialty foods,” said Dan De La Rosa, Kroger’s group VP of fresh merchandising. “This holiday season, our customers are looking to create memories rooted in family traditions, recipes and seasonal moments; with curated and award-winning products, expert cheesemongers and exclusive products, our growing number of Murray’s shops are ready to help shoppers make the most of the season.”

Each Murray’s shop carries 150-plus premium cheeses, as well as charcuterie, olives, crackers and specialty food items from all over the world. Cheesemongers who work at the shops have completed Murray’s Red Jacket Training program, learning about the hundreds of products so they can educate customers about the cheeses, best pairings and ways to cook with the ingredients at home. For the holiday season, Murray’s is offering such entertaining and gift options as truffle and spirits-infused cheeses, artisan chocolates, and Iberico ham. The cheesemongers also prepare baked bries and cheese boards in-store on a daily basis.

“We are exceptionally proud of our team’s passion for sharing their love and knowledge of cheese with customers from coast to coast,” said Murray’s Cheese President Nick Tranchina. “We are very excited by our 1000th store. Like Kroger, Murray’s is committed to bringing wonderful food to our stores and customers, and making the holidays even more delicious this year.”

Murray’s business uniquely features New York City cheese caves where experts age cheese and develop exclusive new items. The Murray’s Cave Aged cheese line recently received several awards at the 2022 World Cheese Awards.

Serving 60 million households annually nationwide through a digital shopping experience, and almost 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names, Cincinnati-based Kroger is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.