H-E-B’s Primary Care Clinics Aim to Be Premier Health, Wellness Destination

H-E-B is introducing H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinics on its journey to become Texans' one-stop health and wellness destination. Measuring 4,000 square feet, the Texas grocer debuted its first location in Austin on May 12.

Whether consumers are navigating the healthcare system due to a chronic disease diagnosis or simply trying to keep their family healthy, managing health and wellbeing have become increasingly complicated. Despite the growing focus on health today, consumers struggle to navigate their health journeys on their own. Everyone is seeking unbiased, reliable information and simple solutions to meet their unique health and wellness needs.

To help meet these needs, H-E-B Wellness Primary Care board-certified doctors will spend time to better understand their patients and help them stay healthy or manage chronic illnesses by working with registered dietitians with a holistic, food-first philosophy rooted in science. Dietitians provide personalized consultations, and virtual and in-store walks.

“We believe that food plays an integral role in wellbeing, and as one of the largest sellers of food in the state of Texas, we’re committed to making it easy for Texans to live better and healthier,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B president.

Food and nutrition have proven roles in sustaining health, preventing disease and managing chronic conditions that respond to dietary change, including heart disease, obesity, diabetes and celiac disease. Today's retail dietitians are helping more consumers find healthful and affordable food choices in every aisle.

In addition to health/nutrition coaching, H-E-B Wellness Primary Care Clinics offer services including physical therapy, clinical pharmacists, specialty referrals and labs to create a coordinated approach to healthcare under one roof.

The new South Austin clinic, located at 8601 South Congress Avenue #11, is led by Dr. Holly Easton, a board-certified osteopathic family medicine physician who has been in practice for over 20 years. She is trained in the use of diet and lifestyle to improve health and wellness as well as to decrease the risks of chronic illness. She attended Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and completed a residency in family medicine.

Dr. Easton is joined by Amanda Rowe, who is a family nurse practitioner who graduated from the University of South Alabama in 2017. She is a member of the AANP, was awarded the International Nurses Association Top Nurses’ Award in 2018 and is a certified FMCSA provider.

Clinics also tout affordable individual visit pricing and the option of monthly subscriptions, removing the frustration of surprise medical billing and enabling clinicians to focus on each patient, taking the time that is necessary to support them on their wellness journey. Clinics accept cash, credit and Flexible Spending Account payments.

H-E-B Wellness Primary Care already operates in Houston and San Antonio. A clinic also opened in the Central Texas area in Leander on May 5.

The grocer plans on rapidly expanding throughout Texas with both Primary Care and Nutrition Services over the next few years.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.