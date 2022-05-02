H-E-B Debuts Department Firsts at New Store

Texas grocer H-E-B is touting a couple of department firsts at its newest store in New Braunfels. Not only does the store feature the company’s first two-story True Texas BBQ restaurant, but it is also the first location to introduce the Home by H-E-B department.

This new store replaces an existing location in New Braunfels, which closed during the last week of April. The 122,000-square-feet store, which is situated on the same property on Walnut Ave., is about 40,000 square feet larger than the original.

“We are thrilled to bring a new H-E-B store to New Braunfels, which introduces our customers to some exciting features and departments that are firsts for our company,” said Julie Bedingfield, H-E-B’s public affairs manager.

The new Home by H-E-B department features two brands, Haven + Key and Texas Proud. Under the Haven + Key line, customers can find on-trend seasonal items from candles, mirrors and toss pillows, to kitchen textiles, rugs, throw blankets and accent furniture. The Texas Proud brand celebrates Texas style and features many similar items made by Texas-based artisans and businesses such as wood and antler art from Broken Antler in Converse, leather goods from Lucio Tailoring Co. in San Antonio, cowhide benches from Texas Bench Worx in Luling, and hand-poured candles from Rustic Swank in New Braunfels.

H-E-B plans to open more Home by H-E-B departments inside additional store locations throughout the year.

The first two-story True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s barbecue restaurant that was named best barbecue chain in Texas by Texas Monthly and a top barbecue chain in the nation by Thrillist, touts indoor seating on both levels at the New Braunfels store.