H-E-B to Break Ground on 3rd Store in Dallas Area

DFW, meet H-E-B. The grocery chain is pushing further into North Texas with its latest groundbreaking in the town of McKinney, planned for March 3.

The new H-E-B location, with a scheduled 2023 opening, is the third store planned for Collin County. H-E-B is already readying sites in nearby Frisco and Plano to open later this year as it grows its presence in its native Texas. Those stores will span at least 110,000 square feet and will follow the retailer’s flagship format.

Like other H-E-B stores, the ones in Frisco, Plano and McKinney will feature an assortment of Texas-branded products along with a full-service pharmacy and a plethora of grocery and fresh products and prepared foods.

The company does operate Central Market stores in the Dallas area, including a North Dallas location that recently reopened after being heavily damaged by a tornado. Before the development of the trio of H-E-B branded stores in Collin County, the nearest ones were 30 to 75 miles away. According to local media reports, there are plans for even more H-E-Bs in the area, as the company has snapped up property in other parts of the Metroplex.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.