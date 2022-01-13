H-E-B Announces Annual Education Award Finalists

It may be in the grocery business, but H-E-B has long supported outstanding school systems. The Texas retailer has chosen finalists for its 20th annual Excellence in Education Awards and honored several local school boards for their demonstrated leadership.

H-E-B is awarding a total of $82,500 to this year’s finalists and recognized school boards, who will go on to compete for more prizes at the state level. As for grand prizes, the winning large district will receive $100,000, the winning small district will get $50,000 and the top early childhood facility will be awarded $25,000. If selected, one or more school boards will receive up to a total of $25,000.

Since its education program began, the retailer has doled out more than $12 million to support outstanding public schools in Texas. The winners will be announced in late April at an H-E-B awards ceremony.

This full list of this year’s finalists is featured on H-E-B’s website.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.