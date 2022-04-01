H-E-B's Latest Store Commits to Curbside Pickup

With 26 parking spaces, H-E-B's newest store in the Houston area is one of the largest curbside facilities in the company. The 107,000-square-foot store opened on Dec. 29 at 18611 Eastfield Drive, in Webster, Texas (at I-45 and El Dorado), replacing the former Clear Lake Market H-E-B (El Camino Real).

The Texas-based grocer’s commitment to curbside pickup plays into the increasing consumer demand for the service. Recent research from Mercatus and Incisiv confirmed the powerful potential of grocery pickup. Among other findings, the research showed that nearly two-thirds (61%) of American shoppers who buy digitally said that they've used curbside pickup at least once in the past year, up from 9% in the companies' 2020 survey.

In addition to the curbside pickup, the new store offers home delivery.

Other special features of the new El Dorado H-E-B include:

A large assortment of Texas-made products.

A fully stocked Healthy Living department featuring bulk foods, including nuts, grains, dried fruits and snack mixes, as well as vitamins, and natural beauty products.

H-E-B Organics and H-E-B Select Ingredients, lines consisting of H-E-B brand products that exclude unwanted ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors.

Made in-store fresh squeezed juices and freshly made guacamole.

A fresh seafood market offering an assortment from around the world.

Fresh sushi, fried rice and noodle bowls, and fresh poke bowls made daily.

A fresh meat market offering natural, prime and Wagyu meat cut in-store by certified meat cutters, as well as 100% pure beef ground in-store daily.

A full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria offering a wide selection of artisan breads baked fresh daily, fresh tortillas, desserts, pastries and custom cakes.

A cheese department with more than 300 specialty, local and imported cheeses, along with an assortment of large cheese platters and boards.

A wine and beer selection featuring more than 2,000 bottles of wine and more than 300 beers. Guests can also seek assistance from two Certified WSET II partners for tastings and pairings.

“I look forward to serving the Clear Lake community and ensuring that our longtime customers from the previous store continue to enjoy the best of what H-E-B has to offer,” said General Manager Jim Doxakis, a 15-year H-E-B partner (employee) and 20-year area resident.

The new store also features a full-service H-E-B Fuel station, and a pharmacy with drive-thru option. Additionally, the location has a team of registered dietitians and culinary experts paired with Healthy Living product options to offer full-time on-site and telehealth nutrition services to customers. These services include nutrition counseling, nutrition diagnostics testing, dietitian-led shopping support and meal- planning services.

Design-wise, H-E-B’s newest store in the Houston area offers a nod to neighboring NASA with a metal shingle design that mimics the underside of a space shuttle.

In celebration of the El Dorado grand opening, H-E-B will donate $5,000 to Hope Active, which is is committed to providing relevant programs for the most underserved subsectors of the community, including on-campus and juvenile system mentorship programs tailored to at-risk youth in grades 6-12.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.