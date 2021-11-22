H-E-B Opens New Store in Austin Area

H-E-B’s latest store is welcoming customers just in time for Thanksgiving and the busy holiday season. The 103,000-square-foot location opened last week in Leander, Texas, complementing the in-store shopping experience with curbside-pickup and home delivery.

The new store in the Bar W Marketplace development is the second H-E-B in Leander, a fast-growing suburb north of Austin. In addition to an expansive product assortment, full-service bakery, deli meat market and seafood counter, the store features a “Meal Simple” area, in-house sushi bar, and a “Texas backyard” that offers items for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining. A fuel-station with a car wash is onsite as well.

To celebrate the occasion, H-E-B made several community gifts to local nonprofit organizations. Among other donations, the retailer is providing a severely wounded military veteran with a new mortgage-free home. The home is made possible by H-E-B and partners Operation Finally Home and Highland Homes.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.