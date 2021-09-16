Iconic Texas Jewelry Store Opens in H-E-B

Two well-known Texas retail brands are joining together: H-E-B has partnered with James Avery Artisan Jewelry to open three stores in the grocer’s Texas footprint. The locations will offer jewelry and services, including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning.

The Texas-based jewelry retailer has already opened the first 1,650-square-foot space on Sept. 15 in the H-E-B at 2755 E League City Parkway in League City. James Avery will open the next store on Sept. 29 at the H-E-B in Portland, outside Corpus Christi, and on Oct. 13 in San Antonio, at the 211 and Potranco H-E-B.

To celebrate the League City opening, customers who visit the James Avery location through Sept. 25 may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500. Hourly drawings will be held Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded on each drawing day: 24 $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards.

Operating hours for the jeweler are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. James Avery customers can also take advantage of buy-online, pickup-in-store options at JamesAvery.com.

“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “H-E-B shares many of the same values and commitments as us, and we’re excited to be offering our designs at locations where our customers already shop!”

Based in Kerrville, Texas, James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company. The retailer operates more than 100 James Avery stores in five states, with jewelry also available in more than 220 Dillard’s stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, and Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Avery into select H-E-B stores across the state,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “With our shared Hill Country beginnings, we look forward to continue serving Texans for generations to come.”

In its continued quest to support local brands, H-E-B recently named four winners in its eighth annual Quest for Texas Best competition. This year’s competition expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include nonfood items, inviting Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between. The winners of the 2021 event received a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and space on H-E-B store shelves statewide. The four winners are listed here.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.