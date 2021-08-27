H-E-B Names the 4 Best Texan-Made Products

In its quest to support local brands, Texas-based H-E-B has named four winners in its eighth annual Quest for Texas Best competition. The winners of the 2021 event received a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and space on H-E-B store shelves statewide.

This year’s H-E-B Quest for Texas Best competition expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items. The company invited Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between.

The 2021 Quest for Texas Best competition drew more than 1,200 product entries. Through two qualifying rounds, submissions were judged on taste and flavor, customer appeal, value, uniqueness, market potential and differentiation from current products at most H-E-B stores.

“Each year we are amazed by what Texans bring to this competition. Despite the disruption of COVID-19, these entrepreneurs demonstrated creativity, determination and perseverance in pursuit of growing their businesses,” said James Harris, director, diversity and inclusion, and supplier diversity, H-E-B. “H-E-B is thrilled to shine light on these four outstanding businesses and their Texan-made products that will add to the diversity of products on our shelves and to our roster of suppliers.”

The 2021 Quest for Texas Best winners are:

Grand Prize Winner ($25,000)

Savor Pâtisserie – French Macarons

Kelli Watts (Dallas)

Kelli Watts who is half French but born and raised in Texas, developed her own version of the French macaron, and founded Savor Pâtisserie in 2016. The under 100 calorie treats are larger than most, are naturally gluten free with select flavors dairy free. Flavors include vanilla, strawberry, lemon and pistachio along with specialties like s’mores, cookies ‘n cream and birthday cake.