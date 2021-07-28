Dollar General Introduces Its 1st Store-Within-a-Store Concept

Fast-growing chain Dollar General Corp. has opened its first two stores providing the combined offerings of a DG Market and pOpshelf, in the Nashville, Tenn., area. The stores are located at 2907 Highway 31 West, in White House, and 4491 Lebanon Pike, in Hermitage.

“We are thrilled to enhance our customers’ shopping experiences through our new DG Market + pOpshelf store-within-a-store concept, which further demonstrates our innovative spirit and track record of format development,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Through this combined format, we aim to deliver the value and products customers trust from a DG Market with the continually refreshed merchandise, including beauty and seasonal products, home décor and arts and crafts, through pOpshelf. We have been pleased with customers’ positive initial reactions, and we look forward to welcoming additional customers to experience our newest format.”

As of May 2021, the retailer is planning to develop approximately 25 Dollar General and pOpshelf combination stores.

Dollar General first revealed the pOpshelf concept in October 2020. Dispensing with Dollar General’s signature bright-yellow branding, the new retail store offers the vast majority of its items at $5 or less, with the aim of making the shopping experience “fun” and “affordable.” Since its launch last year, pOpshelf has opened 16 stores in three states. Stores are currently under construction in Mobile and Foley, Ala., and Aiken and Columbia, S.C. Dollar General is planning up to an additional 50 pOpshelf locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021.

To celebration the newest store-within-a-store concepts in Tennessee, the retailer will host a community grand-opening event for each location on July 31, beginning at 7 a.m. The first 100 adult shoppers at each store will receive a $10 gift card. Free coffee and breakfast snacks, hot dogs and popcorn will be available beginning at 11 a.m. Samples from Monster, Coca-Cola and Reese’s will be offered while supplies last. Attending customers will also be eligible to receive a complimentary DG Market + pOpshelf tote bag with product samples and gift boxes, as well as being able to enter to win sweepstakes for $500 in free shopping.

For the first quarter ended April 30, Dollar General reported net income of $677.7 million, an increase of 4.2%, and diluted EPS increased 10.2% to $2.82. The retailer now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of between $9.50 and $10.20, compared with its prior range of between $8.80 and $9.50.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 17,426 stores in 46 states, employing about 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.