Dollar General Debuts New Popshelf Stores

Dollar General has rolled out its newest retail store concept Popshelf, with the retailer's signature bright-yellow branding and recent focus on fresh nowhere to be found. The company is opening the first two Popshelf stores in Nashville this fall.

According to Dollar General, the new banner aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs, and more — with approximately 95% of items priced at $5 or less.

The stores will be approximately 9,000 square feet and focused on delivering a combination of continually refreshed merchandise, seasonal specials and limited-time items, while also surpassing price and value expectations. Popshelf will also carry a highly curated crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private brands, many of which have been recently revamped.