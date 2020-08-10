Dollar General Debuts New Popshelf Stores
Dollar General has rolled out its newest retail store concept Popshelf, with the retailer's signature bright-yellow branding and recent focus on fresh nowhere to be found. The company is opening the first two Popshelf stores in Nashville this fall.
According to Dollar General, the new banner aims to engage customers with a fun, affordable and stress-free shopping experience where they can find on-trend seasonal and home décor, health and beauty must-haves, home cleaning supplies, party goods, entertaining needs, and more — with approximately 95% of items priced at $5 or less.
The stores will be approximately 9,000 square feet and focused on delivering a combination of continually refreshed merchandise, seasonal specials and limited-time items, while also surpassing price and value expectations. Popshelf will also carry a highly curated crossover assortment of Dollar General’s private brands, many of which have been recently revamped.
“Building on the success, learnings and insights from Dollar General’s nonconsumables initiative (NCI), we are excited to unveil Popshelf following our work to research, create and define the brand and merchandising offerings,” added Emily Taylor, Dollar General's EVP and chief merchandising officer. “At Popshelf, customers will find a differentiated retail concept that seeks to bring joy to their shopping experiences, with surprising deals in targeted nonconsumable product categories. We are excited to welcome customers into these stores.”
Dollar General plans to have approximately 30 locations in various markets by the end of fiscal year 2021. Initial targeted customers are primarily female and located in diverse suburban communities, with a total household annual income ranging from $50,000 to $125,000. The two Nashville locations debuting this fall are in the Hendersonville and Clarksville communities.
Each location is expected to employ 15 people.
“We are excited to introduce Popshelf from a position of strength, further highlighting our innovative spirit and building on our proven track record of store format innovation,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “We have leveraged robust consumer insights to create a unique store that we believe will resonate with new customers while providing Dollar General with even more opportunities for growth in the years ahead.”
Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.