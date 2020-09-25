Dollar General Names New Chief Merchant

The nation's fastest-growing food retailer has named a new head merchant and shuffled some other key roles amid more expansion plans.

Dollar General has named Emily Taylor its new EVP and chief merchandising officer. Taylor, who was formerly SVP of channel innovation, brings more than two decades of leadership excellence and expertise to the role.

Dollar General also announced the departure of Jason Reiser, who previously held the role, from the company, effective Sept. 24.

“We are confident that Emily’s strategic vision and longstanding leadership with Dollar General will help to drive our continued efforts to innovate, capture growth opportunities and serve our customers and communities,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General COO. “I would also like to thank Jason for his contributions to advancing Dollar General’s merchandising strategy and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Dollar General has been remodeling stores to emphasize food and consumables as part of DG Fresh, the company's efforts to expand its fresh assortment. DG Fresh is also helping the retailer increase distribution of private label products.

In August, the company bumped up its full-year capital expenditure plan to a range of $1 billion to $1.1 billion, compared with the range of $925 million to $975 million it had confirmed on May 28. The increased spending will go toward a total of 2,780 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,670 mature store remodels, and 110 store relocations. The company previously said that it planned 2,580 real estate projects, including 1,000 new store openings, 1,500 mature store remodels and 80 store relocations.

Taylor, who joined Dollar General in 1998, has held roles of increasing responsibility in investor relations, financial planning and analysis, merchandise planning, pricing, and merchandising operations. She now will be responsible for the strategy and execution of the company's merchandising, marketing, global sourcing, merchandise operations and in-store experience efforts. Taylor had been Dollar General’s SVP of channel innovation since 2019.

The company has also made additional organizational changes. Tracey Herrmann will now be SVP of channel innovation, having previously been SVP of store operations, while Kal Patel, formerly a VP and division manager, will be promoted to SVP of store operations.

Dollar General ended the quarter with 16,720 stores and is on track to easily surpass 17,000 locations by year end.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.