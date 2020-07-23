Dollar General Seeks Diverse Suppliers

Dollar General Corp. has revealed plans for its 2020 Supplier and Diversity Innovation Summit, which will take place Sept. 16. The virtual event will give companies holding a wide range of diversity certifications that have not sold products to the company within the past 18 months the chance to meet with the retailer’s buyers and category managers.

“We are excited to host our 2020 Supplier and Diversity Innovation Summit and engage with potential new vendors as part of Dollar General’s continual efforts to provide relevant products to our customers,” noted Jason Reiser, EVP and chief merchandising officer of Dollar General. “We are grateful for the continued partnership with Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) to support these ongoing efforts, and we look forward to learning about how new businesses and products can best serve our customers.”

To be eligible to participate, suppliers must hold at least one of the diversity certifications and provide items listed in the categories below:

Diversity Certifications

Women Business Enterprise (WBE)

Women Owned Small Business (WOSB)

Ethnic Minority Owned – NMSDC Certified

State Certified Minority Owned

Veteran Owned – NaVOBA

Service-Disabled Veteran Owned – VA Confirmed

Disability- Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE) Certification

Disadvantaged Business Enterprise – Government Certified

Small Disadvantaged Business – Government Certified

Gay, Lesbian, Bi-Sexual or Transgender Owned – NGLCC Certified

Small Business Certified – SBA(8)A Certified

WBENC Certified

Merchandise Categories

Beauty

Personal Care

Over-the-Counter/Wellness

General Merchandise

Grocery

“Respecting the dignity and differences of others is a core value and cultural cornerstone of Dollar General, and this year’s Supplier and Diversity Innovation Summit reflects our ongoing efforts to offer the right products for each unique customer and community we serve,” said Johné Battle, Dollar General’s VP of diversity and inclusion. “We are proud to serve a diverse consumer base throughout the communities we call home and look forward to the opportunity to find more relevant products to meet their needs.”

To apply, suppliers, companies and manufacturers may submit their product information online through end of day on Friday, Aug. 7. Those selected will be notified via email by ECRM of the time of their virtual meeting with a member of the Dollar General merchandising team.

In another recent diversity move, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation have made a combined $5 million pledge in support of racial equality, with funds to be distributed to national and local organizations focused on literacy, education, and racial and social justice.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates 16,500 stores in 46 states, and employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No.16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.