Dollar General Supporting Racial Justice, Education

In response to a number of current events throughout the country and initially the death of George Floyd in June, retailers began making pledges to help fight racial injustice, from Walmart's $100 million to Target's $10 million commitments. Now, a month later, Dollar General and the Dollar General Literacy Foundation are announcing a combined $5 million pledge in support of racial equity, similar to the amounts of Ahold Delhaize USA and Kroger.

Dollar General's funds will be distributed to national and local organizations focused on literacy, education, and racial and social justice.

“Today’s announcement reflects Dollar General’s commitment to putting words into actions by providing funding to organizations that are working to accelerate racial equity,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “At Dollar General, our mission of Serving Others and our core values, which include respecting the dignity and differences of others, are the cornerstones of our culture and operations. We continue to work toward a world that reflects our mission and values and remain committed to ensuring they are evident in all we do.”

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 16,500 stores in 46 states, and employs approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.