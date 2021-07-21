Dollar General Expands Own Brand Beauty Line With Believe Skin

Dollar General is set to expand its Believe Beauty store brand with the introduction of Believe Skin, a line of products that are said to provide a modern approach to skin care with completely vegan and cruelty-free formulas, the company told Store Brands ahead of its release.

The retailer launched Believe Beauty in 2019, consisting of more than 150 products across beauty categories from skin foundation to eyeshadow and brow kits.

Like the Believe Beauty lineup of products, the Believe Skin products will be priced at $5 or less. The retailer told Store Brands that Believe Skin will include 11 products such as a cleanser, moisturizer, exfoliating pads and more, and that the line was developed by Maesa, a beauty brand incubator for private retail and celebrity lines.

The products were developed without animal testing and are free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, petroleum, triclosan and animal products.

Earlier in the year, Dollar General also introduced another store brand with vegan and cruelty-free formulas that carries a strong, modern appeal called Root to End, that fits alongside the Believe Skin and Believe Beauty lines. The line of 10 hair care products such as shampoos and styling products come free of SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil.

Believe Skin will be available in late July in more than 17,400 Dollar General stores nationwide. Some items include:

3-In-1 Cleansing Wipes: Versatile wipes that are gentle on skin while providing the benefits of a cleanser, toner and serum in one. Infused with hyaluronic acid and papaya extract, the company claims wipes leave skin feeling hydrated, soft and smooth for fresh skin.

Daily Gel Cleanser: A daily cleanser for morning and night, features a jelly texture that works into skin, while coconut extract and vitamin E help hydrate.

Hydrating Gel-Cream: A daily moisturizer with lightweight texture and absorption of a gel and the moisture of a cream.

Moisture Crème: A cream with moisture to reduce dryness in its tracks while leaving no greasy residue. A blend of Japanese camellia seed oil and vitamin E nourish and soothe dry skin.

Hydrating Overnight Mask: The lightweight mask has macadamia oil and chamomile extract to help condition and calm skin while you sleep.

Exfoliating Pads: One-swipe exfoliating pads with green tea water infused into pads to offer hydration. Glycolic acid and salicylic acid helps to improve the look of texture, tone and blemishes.

“Following our customers’ positive reception of our Believe Beauty brand that first launched in 2019, we are excited to introduce new skin care products that encompass both the quality and affordability customers trust from Believe,” said Amanda Wilson, Dollar General’s senior buyer of beauty care. “Our clean, on-trend packaging coupled with a line of high-quality products help bring customers a skincare line they can believe in.”

The health and beauty private brands join the retailer’s emphasis on growing its assortment of OTC, cough, cold, dental, feminine hygiene products and health products as the retailer aims to become a health care destination.

As part of this strategy, the retailer hired Albert Wu, M.D., to be its newly created VP, chief medical officer. Dr. Wu will develop the chain’s health care services efforts by establishing and strengthening relationships with current and prospective health care product and service providers to build a comprehensive network of affordable services for Dollar General customers.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operates 17,426 stores in 46 states, employing about 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.