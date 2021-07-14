Dollar General Seeks More Workers Ahead of Labor Day

Dollar General has set an ambitious goal of opening 1,050 new stores in its fiscal 2021 and is gearing up to support the expansion. The retailer is on a major hiring blitz, planning to bring on 50,000 or so employees between now and Labor Day.

The large-scale hiring effort comes after a busy spring for Dollar General, which held several job events a few months ago in a bid to attract more than 20,000 new employees. Building on that effort, the company is offering additional positions in stores, distribution centers, transportation and corporate operations.

The new round of hiring covers a lot of ground in the United States as the discount chain quickly expands its footprint. “At Dollar General, we are uniquely positioned as the nation’s largest retailer by store count to serve customers through our expansive network and provide access to careers in the communities we call home,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s EVP and chief people officer. “With more than 17,400 stores located within approximately 5 miles of 75% of the U.S. population, we’re excited by the favorable impact we can make on the current job market and individuals looking to join our growing team.”

To attract potential employees, Dollar General is touting its benefits and training and development programs aimed at providing long-term opportunities within the organization. Among other benefits, the company offers programs through which workers can advance their education and creates opportunities for internal advancement, with entry-level part-time sales associates often promoted to lead sales associates within six months and assistant store managers within a year. Incentives are part of the hiring campaign as well, with a $50,000 signing bonus for Class A Commercial Drivers Licensed (CDL) drivers, and a referral bonus program available for distribution center employees.

Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based DG operates 17,426 stores in 46 states, employing about 140,000 associates. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.