Dollar General Delves Deeper Into Private Brand Beauty

At an affordable price of $5 each, Dollar General has launched a line of 10 new hair care products that are vegan and cruelty free.

The sleek-looking line is called Root to End, which includes four shampoos, two conditioners, a scalp exfoliating treatment, and three styling products. The line is packaged in muted colors that reflect salon-like products. The products are available at more than 17,000 Dollar General stores and come free of SLS/SLES, parabens, phthalates and mineral oil.

“Keeping the customer at the center of all we do, we worked to develop a clean hair care line for a broad range of customers’ hair care needs, and we’re thrilled to launch our new Root to End line this spring,” said Amanda Wilson, Dollar General’s senior buyer of beauty care. “We look forward to customers’ responses to our new formulations and assortment.”

Every Root to End product contains a proprietary Strand Reviving Complex, a one-step blend containing 11 amino acids to help retain moisture in hair while conditioning and nourishing all hair types, the retailer said.

A deeper look at the line includes the four shampoo products:

Volumizing Shampoo — to give flat, thin hair a boost of volume

Replenishing Shampoo — cleanses dry hair without further stripping much-needed moisture

2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo — the dual-action item cleanses and moisturizes hair simultaneously

Bolder Blonde Purple Shampoo — a product that busts brass in natural or colored blonde hair while gently cleansing it without drying, leaving hair looking brighter and shiny

Additionally, the lineup includes a Volumizing Conditioner and a Replenishing Conditioner, which nourishes and softens hair, as well as a Scalp Exfoliating Treatment product that detoxifies the scalp with a salt scrub treatment. The product uses pumice and sugar to deep clean and exfoliate away buildup.

The three styling products include:

Styling Curl Defining Cream — an all-in-one problem solver for curls that tame frizziness and offer hairstyles a lasting hold without being sticky

Xtra Hold Hair Spray — a fine mist spray that dries fast and offers strong hold

Dry Shampoo — the product delivers an instant refresher for hair, soaking up excess oil and providing necessary volume



The new items come on the heels of Dollar General announcing a six-day celebration of multicultural health, beauty and wellness. The celebration takes place March 15-20 and is a free, virtual event featuring seminars and tutorials on textured hair products, makeup and wellness items.

Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based Dollar General operates nearly 17,000 stores in 46 states, employing approximately 140,000 associates. The company is No. 16 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.