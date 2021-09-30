H-E-B Driver Keeps on Trucking to 4M Safe Miles

The road to retail success is a team effort. H-E-B recently honored one of its transportation partners who passed a major mile marker. Company truck driver Danny Guerrero, Jr., with four decades of driving experience behind him, was commended for driving four million miles consecutively without a traffic accident or incident.

With a fitting CB handle of “Non-Stop,” Guerrero is only the second H-E-B driver to achieve that feat. He was inducted into the retailer’s Truck Driver Hall of Fame in 1994 and is also a longtime driving instructor and trainer.

When he passed that mark on a recent run in San Antonio, he was greeted by company leaders, fellow H-E-B drivers and supportive friends and family. “This is unbelievable,” he said. “I didn’t expect it. I started at 21 years old. It’s something you get used to and if you like it, you’re going to hang onto it.”

Todd Wright, group VP of transportation for H-E-B, lauded Guerrero for this track record and commitment to the company, evident in his millions of miles behind the wheel that included the occasional hurricane and frequent inclement weather situations. “It’s an honor that we recognize this tremendous accomplishment, and it’s a very important one too,” Wright remarked. “He’s doing it while moving up to 80,000 pounds of product up and down Texas highways alongside other motorists. So, it’s even more important that he does it safely.”

At a time of supply chain disruptions and driver shortages, H-E-B honored three other dedicated, safe drivers. Transportation partners who recently achieved three million safe miles include Efrain Garza, Eric Orozco and Beningo “Benny” Zamudio.

