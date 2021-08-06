H-E-B’s Plans Are Big in Texas

H-E-B continues to grow its store footprint.

H-E-B shared plans on June 8 for a new store in the Dallas-Ft. Worth Metroplex. The location in McKinney, Texas is expected to open in 2023, with a groundbreaking later this year.

Earlier this month, the retailer broke ground on two other new stores in that area that are scheduled to open in Fall 2022. Construction began June 3 on a site in Frisco and June 4 on a location in Plano. Both stores will be about 110,000 square feet and feature a Texas Backyard department with outdoor essentials, a True Texas barbecue restaurant with a drive-thru and a full-service pharmacy. Other highlights include an in-store bakery, deli, meat department, sushi station, prepared meals section, wine department, produce area and more. Curbside and home delivery will be available as well.

Sustainable building features are part of the architectural plans, with green elements such as LED lighting, CO2 refrigeration units and native landscaping.

“We’re extremely excited to strengthen our commitment to the DFW Metroplex and provide the Frisco and Plano communities the best H-E-B has to offer,” said H-E-B's EVP, North West Food/Drug Juan-Carlos Rück. “Our H-E-B locations across North Texas continue to thrive, and this H-E-B store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this growing community.”

While these are new H-E-B flagship stores in the DFW Metroplex, the retailer has operated Central Market stores there since 2001.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.