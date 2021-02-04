H-E-B Aids in Making Cancer History

American Cancer Society researchers estimate that in the United States in 2021, almost 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed. To help combat this staggering statistic, H-E-B is holding its sixth annual Making Cancer History campaign.

H-E-B shoppers in Texas once again have the opportunity to support The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in an effort to end cancer. Through April 13, H-E-B customers can make $1, $3 and $5 donations with their grocery purchase at checkout during H-E-B’s statewide fundraising campaign. Like last year, customers can also donate at self-checkout registers and online, or via the My H-E-B mobile app. This year’s donation campaign started on March 3.

H-E-B held its last fundraising campaign Aug. 12-Sept. 8. Since the campaign’s launch in 2016, H-E-B has raised more than $1.2 million in support of cancer research and patient programs at MD Anderson, with a portion of the funds raised in San Antonio going to Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson Cancer Center.

“During these unprecedented times, we are reminded that the fight to end cancer does not take a break,” said Winell Herron, group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Along with our ongoing commitment, H-E-B is proud to invite our customers to join us in supporting MD Anderson’s unrelenting drive toward making cancer history.”

For nearly two decades, H-E-B’s long-standing dedication to MD Anderson includes ongoing monetary support to benefit its fundraising efforts, educational programming and medical research. Funds have also supported projects aimed at improving survivorship outcomes for cancer patients through exercise and diet at UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson.

“H-E-B has long been a leader in our community and a generous friend to our institution, supporting not only our patients, but also our faculty and staff,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of Houston-based MD Anderson. “We are extremely thankful for their continued support and commitment to our mission, which will have a lasting impact on the work we do to end cancer in Texas, across the nation and around the world.”

Funds from the campaign also have supported MD Anderson’s Partnership for Careers in Cancer Science and Medicine. This program aims to attract, develop and nurture underrepresented young adults across the entire academic science and medicine pipeline, from high school students through faculty appointments.

“We are grateful to H-E-B for providing this extraordinary opportunity for talented high school and college students from Houston,” said Elizabeth Travis, Ph.D., associate VP of women and minority faculty inclusion at MD Anderson. “This program can have an outsized positive impact on the lives of these students — many whose talent may have gone unrecognized. It is profoundly gratifying to watch these students develop and realize that what they only thought was a dream can become a reality, thanks to H-E-B. On behalf of these and future students, we thank you.”

H-E-B recently expanded into west Texas with its first store in Lubbock. Located at 4405 114th Street, the 122,000-square-foot unit features a Sporting Zone shop fully stocked with Texas Tech and local high school apparel and accessories; a location of True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant; and a fuel station with a car wash.

