H-E-B Opens First Lubbock, Texas, Store

H-E-B is continuing its expansion into west Texas with its first store in Lubbock, which

opened today. Located at 4405 114th St., the 122,000-square-foot unit features a Sporting Zone shop fully stocked with Texas Tech and local high school apparel and accessories; a True Texas BBQ, H-E-B’s lauded barbecue restaurant; and a fuel station with car wash.

This long-awaited store is part of San Antonio-based H-E-B’s continued expansion into west Texas, where it has eight stores.

Additional store highlights include:

H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery

An H-E-B Pharmacy with a two-lane drive-thru service and dietician office offering nutritional services

A Meal Simple department with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

A seafood department with fresh fish and seafood, and in-house steamers for steamed seafood upon request and grab-and-go options

A meat market with Prime, natural and organic meats, dry-age beef and fully cooked options

A large beer and wine section with an extensive craft beer selection and wine-tasting kiosk

A deli department with an expanded cheese selection

A Cooking Connection section with live demonstrations and samplings

A bakery department featuring handmade artisan breads, cakes and a tortilla machine

A Health & Wellness department with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and

supplements

A Texas Backyard section featuring plants, pottery, grills and outdoor essentials

A Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service

The True Texas BBQ restaurant will include indoor seating, drive-thru and catering options, H-E-B said.

To expand its delivery options, the retailer is working with Favor, an on-demand delivery service H-E-B acquired in 2018, as an additional option for delivery, including one-hour delivery of beer and wine from H-E-B.

To help capture the look, feel and traditions unique to Lubbock, several Texas Tech University graduates who happen to be H-E-B employees lent their help on the project. Built with environmental sustainability in mind, the store incorporates several energy efficient inclusions such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting.

H-E-B will commemorate the store’s grand opening with a $50,000 donation to the Ted Phea Boys and Girls Club and a $25,000 gift to the United Way of Lubbock. Additionally, H-E-B will provide thousands of holiday meals to the South Plains Food Bank and other local hunger relief organizations as part of its annual Feast of Sharing, an initiative that serves more than 250,000 meals at 33 diners across Texas and Mexico.

Also, as part of this project, H-E-B built an additional 13,000 square feet of retail space on the property, which will be separate from the store. A few tenants include Twin Liquors, Great Clips, Castle Nail Salon and Hibachi Express.

The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.