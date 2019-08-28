H-E-B Plans Grocery Expansion in West Texas
H-E-B has revealed plans for its first store in Lubbock, Texas, which will open in late 2020. The 120,000-square-foot location will feature a fuel station with a car wash, a Texas Tech collegiate shop, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-through and indoor and outdoor seating, in addition to the grocer's usual offerings.
The store is being designed in-house to embrace a West Texas look, with many of the H-E-B employees being Texas Tech University graduates. It will incorporate several energy-efficient measures such as CO2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. Construction also includes a separate 13,000-square-foot building on the property that will be separate from the store. The tenant for this is unknown.
Some other H-E-B department monikers will be featured at the new store as well:
- Meal Simple department, with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store
- Cooking Connection, with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home
- Healthy Living department, with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and supplements
- Texas Backyard, featuring plants, pottery, grills and outdoor essentials
- Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service
Customers of the Lubbock location will have access to H-E-B Curbside, the digital service enabling them to buy online and pick up in store, and Favor, the on-demand delivery service acquired by H-E-B in 2018. Delivery will include one hour for beer and wine.
“The wait for Lubbock residents is finally over. We’re extremely excited to announce that H-E-B is coming to the Hub City,” said Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B Food & Drug. “Our locations across West Texas continue to thrive, and the Lubbock store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this community.”
With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.