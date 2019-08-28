H-E-B Plans Grocery Expansion in West Texas

H-E-B has revealed plans for its first store in Lubbock, Texas, which will open in late 2020. The 120,000-square-foot location will feature a fuel station with a car wash, a Texas Tech collegiate shop, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-through and indoor and outdoor seating, in addition to the grocer's usual offerings.

The store is being designed in-house to embrace a West Texas look, with many of the H-E-B employees being Texas Tech University graduates. It will incorporate several energy-efficient measures such as CO 2 refrigeration units and LED lighting. Construction also includes a separate 13,000-square-foot building on the property that will be separate from the store. The tenant for this is unknown.

Some other H-E-B department monikers will be featured at the new store as well:

Meal Simple department, with fresh, convenient chef-inspired meals prepared in store

Cooking Connection, with live demonstrations and samplings for easy recipes to make at home

Healthy Living department, with bulk food items, sports nutrition products and supplements

Texas Backyard, featuring plants, pottery, grills and outdoor essentials

Blooms floral department, offering online ordering and delivery service

Customers of the Lubbock location will have access to H-E-B Curbside, the digital service enabling them to buy online and pick up in store, and Favor, the on-demand delivery service acquired by H-E-B in 2018. Delivery will include one hour for beer and wine.

“The wait for Lubbock residents is finally over. We’re extremely excited to announce that H-E-B is coming to the Hub City,” said Scott McClelland, president of H-E-B Food & Drug. “Our locations across West Texas continue to thrive, and the Lubbock store will allow us to answer the long-standing call for an H-E-B in this community.”

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.