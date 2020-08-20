H-E-B Extends Customer Insight Deal

H-E-B said it has expanded its multi-year deal with marketing technology and in-store customer experience provider Stratacache — an ongoing deal that provides the food retailer with greater digital insights into its customers.

Using sensor-based insights gathered from Stratacache’s Walkbase tool, H-E-B gains a richer understanding of the service level in their stores, and will use the actionable data to advance many aspects of the in-store shopping experience. With the expansion of the existing Walkbase advanced solution, H-E-B will gain an even richer understanding of how to better serve their customers.

"Stratacache has proved to be a valued innovation partner with a clear history of delivering customer-focused solutions," said Paul Tepfenhart, senior vice president of omnichannel commerce and emerging technology at H-E-B. "At H-E-B, we never stop looking for ways to improve our experience by providing the best customer and partner solutions. Our relationship with Stratacache moves us forward on this mission."

The move is just the latest deal that shows how food retailers are beefing up their technology infrastructure to learn more about shoppers and generally improve services.

Artificial intelligence (AI), for instance, can be custom-tailored to the grocery vertical offers retailers the ability to deeply personalize online shopping experiences instead of compelling shoppers to wade through tens of thousands of possible choices. ThryveAI, a Mi9 Retail retail brand, launched last month and already touts supermarket clients such as Meijer, Wakefern Food Corp., ShopRite, Mariano's, Giant Eagle and more. Now, ThryveAI has partnered with taste intelligence company Halla to integrate grocery-specific AI into the ThryveAI digital commerce platform

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.