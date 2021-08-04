H-E-B Teams Up With Texas A&M University

H-E-B is bring its grocery innovation to the Texas A&M University community.

The Texas grocer has debuted a new partnership with the school, called Campus+, that opens the door for customers to receive grocery deliveries on campus.

People who live on campus can visit heb.com or use the H-E-B app to choose from eight dedicated delivery zones and receive grocery orders to their doorsteps for a $5 fee. Plus, curbside pickup is now free.

“H-E-B’s Curbside and Home Delivery is a favorite throughout the state, making shopping on the go more convenient than ever,” said Lacey Dalcour Salas, H-E-B public affairs manager. “By using the My H-E-B app or shopping online, H-E-B’s personal shoppers will hand pick your grocery selections and deliver to you curbside, doorstep and on campus at your scheduled time.”

The campus delivery option is available to all Texas A&M students, faculty and staff on the College Station main and West campuses.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas brand and has been a long-standing partner of Texas A&M University,” said Shane Hinckley, VP of brand development at Texas A&M. “We’re excited to expand our relationship to include Campus+, which allows us to bring unique services and experiences to the Aggie community, such as campus deliveries.”

H-E-B has been partnered with Texas A&M Athletics since the 2005-06 school year, serving as the “Official Tailgate Headquarters” for football. Given last year’s pandemic, H-E-B officials said they updated their designation to the “Official Grilling Zone” to meet Aggie fans’ Gameday grilling needs.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's list of the top food retailers in North America.