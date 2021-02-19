Ahold, H-E-B Loyalty Programs Honored

The loyalty programs at Stop & Shop, H-E-B, Publix and several other food retailers have been ranked as best in class by Newsweek magazine.

The magazine partnered with global data research firm Statista to rank America's Best Loyalty Programs in 2021. The rankings highlight 241 loyalty programs in 43 categories.

Food retailers on the Newsweek list, which honors many of America's most popular grocery chains, were selected based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 4,000 U.S. customers who are members of loyalty programs of retailers or service providers in the United States. Customers were given the opportunity to evaluate various loyalty programs: in total around 16,000 evaluations were collected. Customers were asked whether they would recommend brands to friends or family, as well as assess brands in the following areas: Ease & Enjoyment, Benefit, Overall Satisfaction, Support and Trust.

“We’re excited and honored that GO Rewards has been recognized by Newsweek,” shares Rachel Stephens, VP of loyalty and digital at Stop & Shop. “The program really resonates with our loyal customers. We've seen them shift from gas to grocery redemptions and have seen an increase in engagement. Our customers can find great value by participating in the GO Rewards program with everyday deals, along with unique and personalized offers.”

