H-E-B Releases Plans for Increasing Texas Presence

Aiming to better serve the needs of Central Texas residents, H-E-B has released plans for a second store in the city of Leander. Spanning more than 103,000 square feet, Leander’s newest H-E-B, which will be located at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Boulevard in the new Bar W Marketplace, is slated to begin construction early next year, with a grand opening scheduled for Nov. 17.

“Each H-E-B is special, and this store will be no exception, offering an exciting and complete shopping experience,” said Leslie Sweet, director of public affairs. “We have served Leander for more than a decade and are thrilled to grow with this community.”

Features of the new store will include:

a full-service scratch bakery and tortilleria offering a wide selection of artisan breads, fresh tortillas, large varieties of desserts, pastries and custom cakes;

An expansive deli featuring in-house roasted meats;

A wine and beer department with a variety of local, national and international labels;

A wide selection of organic foods and an expanded Healthy Living department;

A Blooms floral area offering online ordering;

A full-service meat market and seafood counter;

A Meal Simple area with chef-inspired options for quick and simple meal planning;

Sushiya, offering handmade sushi selections made in-store daily;

Texas Backyard, offering products for grilling, gardening and outdoor entertaining;

A pharmacy with a drive-thru; and

A business center for financial services, licenses and permits, tickets to local attractions, and lottery tickets.

An ample self-checkout area with self-checkout options will be available for in-store shoppers, while online shoppers can take advantage of H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery.

Meanwhile, H-E-B is scheduled to open a new store in southwest Austin, about a 40-minute drive south from Leander, on Oct. 27. The newly constructed 90,000-square-foot store is replacing an existing location less than 2 miles away in the Oak Hill community. The eco-friendly store will boast rainwater harvesting and water retention ponds, as well as adherence to impervious cover regulations and compliance with all aquifer regulations. Provisions will also be put in place for a future solar panel installation.

With approximately 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America.