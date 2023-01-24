Amazon Launches $5 Prescription Subscription for Prime Members

Amazon has launched RxPass, a new Prime membership benefit from Amazon Pharmacy that offers patients affordable access to frequently prescribed generic medications that treat more than 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, anxiety and acid reflux.

With RxPass, Prime members can receive all of their eligible medications for one flat, low monthly fee of $5, and have them delivered free of charge. According to the company, there are no hidden fees and no markups to the $5 per month subscription. RxPass is available starting Jan. 24 in most U.S. states.

[Read more: "How Are Amazon’s New Features Enhancing the Shopping Experience?"]

“Prime members already get fast, free delivery on prescription medications, and RxPass is one more way to save with Amazon Pharmacy. Any customer who pays more than $10 a month for their eligible medications will see their prescription costs drop by 50% or more, plus they save time by skipping a trip to the pharmacy,” said John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy. “We are excited to offer our customers surprisingly simple, low pricing on the eligible medications they need each month.”

It’s estimated that more than 150 million Americans take one or more of the medications available through the RxPass monthly subscription.

To enroll in the program, Prime members can go to Amazon.com or Amazon’s mobile app to create or update their Amazon Pharmacy profile. Customers will be guided through the signup process that verifies their eligibility and prescription information. If customers have questions during the enrollment process or after a prescription arrives, Amazon pharmacists are on hand 24/7 to coordinate with a customer’s doctor or help with refills.

Amazon Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy in the Amazon.com store. Customers can use Amazon Pharmacy to purchase medications prescribed by their doctors and have them delivered to their homes.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.