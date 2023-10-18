How ALDI is Providing Relief to Holiday Shoppers

Those looking to stock up on goods for their Thanksgiving feast can get an early start at ALDI, which is rolling out price reductions on several seasonal staples starting Nov. 1. Mindful that shoppers are in for another year of inflation-impacted entertaining, ALDI is offering deals of up to 50% off items across the store.

Classic Thanksgiving foods like potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberries and pumpkin pie will sell for less, as will ingredients such as butter and flour. Prices are as low as $0.29, for packets of Stonemill Regular Gravy Mix, and include other deals like 12-oz. bags of fresh cranberries for $0.99 and Bake House Creations Refrigerated Pie Crust for $1.79.

The discounts will be in place through the end of the year, as people celebrate other holidays including Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s Eve. Shoppers can pick up budget-friendly fixings for charcuterie trays, baked goods, celebratory meals and more.

"Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and we're so grateful for our many loyal customers from coast-to-coast," said Dave Rinaldo, ALDI’s president. "With inflation still looming, we're providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress. What's served on the Thanksgiving table is just as important as who's sitting around it, so ALDI is delivering big savings on key items so there's always room for more guests."

The holiday deals are on top of savings already in place at ALDI. The company notes that its customers save up to 40% on their grocery bills compared to traditional supermarkets and more than 15% compared to big-box discounters.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.