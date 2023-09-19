ALDI Customers Can Now Get Alcohol Delivered Via DoorDash

Shortly following its exclusive wine collection debut, ALDI has expanded its partnership with DoorDash to include on-demand alcohol delivery from more than 1,200 ALDI locations across 21 states.

The grocer initially revealed its partnership with the local commerce platform back in February. At the time, the two companies said that they were teaming up to bring on-demand grocery delivery to more than 2,100 ALDI stores – almost all of the deep-discount grocer’s locations. With the expansion, online customers now have access to ALDI’s selection of wines, beers, hard seltzers and ciders.

“ALDI offers an everyday selection of private label adult beverages and rotates in limited, seasonal flavors so there’s something for everyone,” said Scott Patton, VP of national buying at ALDI. “Earlier this month, we also launched a new, premium ‘Specially Selected’ wine collection, with most bottles costing under $10. With the expansion of our DoorDash partnership, more consumers can now sip their favorite ALDI products at the prices they love, delivered straight to their door.”

“In addition to giving merchants a new way to reach customers, on-demand alcohol delivery helps partners grow their business,” pointed out Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-basedDoorDash. “On DoorDash, adding alcohol may increase grocers’ average order value by up to 30%. Order values for U.S. convenience orders were on average over 50% higher when alcohol was added. We’ve worked hard to build a trusted alcohol-ordering and delivery experience. The expansion of our partnership with ALDI reinforces our commitment to provide growth opportunities for local merchants while simultaneously providing a safe, high-quality experience for customers.”

DoorDash’s safety protocols for alcohol delivery includes two-step ID verification, alcohol-specific safety compliance modules and a streamlined returns flow for Dashers. A voluntary self-exclusion or opt-out register is also available for consumers who don’t want alcohol delivered on the platform or in marketing. With the addition of ALDI, nearly 80% of DoorDash consumers can now access alcohol through safe, age-verified delivery.

Since launching alcohol delivery in 2020, DoorDash has built an impressive alcohol catalog of more than 100,000 SKUs available for purchase across thousands of grocers and restaurants nationwide. U.S. customers across 32 states can access a wide selection of alcoholic beverages.

Earlier this year, DoorDash released its inaugural “Alcohol Online Ordering Trends Report,” a deep dive into the changing landscape of consumer online ordering preferences and emerging dining and drinking trends. The report found that delivery was the preferred way for consumers to safely purchase alcohol, with more than 100% year-over-year growth for alcohol pickup and delivery on DoorDash from 2021 to 2022. Comfort, convenience and time savings are the top reasons that consumers gave for using alcohol and delivery services.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 26 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.