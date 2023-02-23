ALDI, DoorDash Roll Out On-Demand Grocery Delivery

ALDI and local commerce platform DoorDash have teamed up to bring on-demand grocery delivery to more than 2,100 stores – almost all of the deep-discount grocer’s locations across 38 states.

“By partnering with DoorDash, we can conveniently bring our award-winning, fresh and affordable groceries to even more of our customers’ doors with the click of a button,” said Scott Patton, ALDI’s VP of national buying. “Whether shopping for a weekly grocery haul or in need of a few extra ingredients for tonight’s dinner, our customers now have another way to shop ALDI for all their grocery needs.”

[Read more: "Exploring ALDI's Unlimited Success With Limited Assortments"]

Under the partnership, consumers can shop for all of their groceries, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, dairy, bread, household essentials, and even ALDI Finds, all at the low prices they count on from the retailer. Grocery orders can be placed on demand from local ALDI stores through the DoorDash marketplace app or website.

“Since [we launched] grocery in 2020, ALDI has been one of our consumers’ most highly requested grocers,” noted Fuad Hannon, VP of new verticals at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “Our partnership with ALDI provides customers access to the retailer’s affordable staples and cult favorites with the speed and reliability of DoorDash. Additionally, consumers can consolidate all their shopping needs, from fresh foods to household essentials, on DoorDash as their one-stop shop.”

All participating ALDI stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores across the country. DashPass members can take advantage of these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from ALDI.

ALDI is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With about 2,200 stores in 38 states, Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. employs 45,000-plus associates and is No. 24 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2022 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.