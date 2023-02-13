DoorDash Debuts 1st Grocery Campaign

Delivery platform DoorDash debuted its new campaign, “We Get Groceries,” during the 2023 Super Bowl on Feb. 11. According to the company, the new campaign is the first to highlight DoorDash’s wide grocery selection of local and national favorites, best-in-class support and flexibility, and savings for DashPass members.

Over the past few years, the San Francisco-based company has accelerated its growth beyond restaurants. DoorDash launched on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, when e-commerce services surged during the height of the pandemic. The service’s partners now include Albertsons/Safeway, Dollar General, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walgreens and Wawa, creating more opportunities for retailers of all sizes to expand their digital offerings and reach consumers online. Today, there are tens of thousands of non-restaurant retail stores on the DoorDash platform across North America.

“Starting with restaurants, our goal has always been to bring every business on Main Street online, and we’ve made significant progress in the grocery space. This new creative platform puts a fresh spin on the work we’ve been doing to expand the perception of DoorDash as more than restaurants, and to spotlight the selection and value that our grocery category offers,” said Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, chief marketing officer at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “By leaning into our relationship with well-known and trusted chefs, with our new campaign we’re emphasizing that if DoorDash can be the trusted delivery platform for their pad Thai dinner, consumers can trust us with their flat noodles, soy sauce, scallions and the on-the-go stain remover for that inevitable sauce spill, too.”

The new ad spot features three renowned chefs spanning generations, cultures and communities, assembling a star cast to bring their unique flair to the big screen. The campaign features celebrity chef Matty Matheson, of Hulu’s hit series “The Bear”; Raekwon The Chef, of legendary rap group The Wu-Tang Clan; and Nickelodeon’s stop-motion-animated Tiny Chef, as they show Dashers all of the tips and tricks for selecting the freshest groceries.

Through this first campaign focused solely on grocery, the company aims to showcase in an amusing and creative way DoorDash’s selection and expertise when it comes to getting everything that consumers need to make their next meal and more.

“We Get Groceries” was created in partnership with The Martin Agency and Superette, DoorDash’s in-house creative studio. The omnichannel U.S. marketing campaign is available on television, in-app, through paid digital, out of home, activations, radio and more from February through June.

In other DoorDash news, the company recently revealed a new integration with GasBuddy that allows Dashers to find the most affordable gas in their area, directly in the Dasher app. This feature is currently being piloted with Dashers on iOS in the United States before being rolled out to all Dashers in the second quarter of 2023.