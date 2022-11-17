DoorDash, WeWork Partner on Community Events

Local commerce platform DoorDash and global flexible-space provider WeWork have revealed a new partnership, under which DoorDash for Work, DoorDash’s corporate meal solution offering companies ways to provide meals and food perks for employees, has become WeWork’s exclusive food and beverage delivery partner for WeWork community events across the United States and Canada. Further, DoorDash is teaming with WeWork on marketing, events, neighborhood engagement and impact activations, including a nationwide food drive in partnership with area food banks, beginning this month.

The multifaceted partnership has rolled out at 200-plus WeWork locations in the United States and Canada. The collaboration also aims to support local communities and economies by promoting small businesses near the WeWork locations. For example, one component of the partnership is to provide WeWork members with localized neighborhood guides, encouraging them to explore the local area, as well as local dining with San Francisco-based DoorDash.

To kick off the partnership, WeWork’s annual Season of Service program will work with DoorDash’s Project DASH, which enables food banks, food pantries and other social impact organizations to boost access to their communities. During November and December, food drives will take place at select U.S. WeWork locations. DoorDash will deliver the donated food in select locations via Project DASH to local food banks and, later, deliver food from the local food banks to food-insecure populations.

“As companies offer flexible options for work, providing employee meal solutions is critical to building company culture,” noted Manushika Gabriel, director and general manager, DoorDash for Work. Eating together and sharing meals gives employees a chance to connect with one another and establish touchpoints that are a key part of the workday. With WeWork, we have a great opportunity to share the value of DoorDash for Work with the WeWork community by powering meal perks that we know employees truly value.”

“Our partnership with DoorDash for Work allows us to provide our members with high-quality experiences and benefits that can help them to do their best work and collaborate,” said Jeff Lesser, head of brand partnerships and events, U.S. & Canada at New York-based WeWork. “While this partnership focuses on offering flexibility and convenience, we’re especially grateful to have a partner like DoorDash that is invested in giving back to our local communities.”