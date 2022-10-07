DoorDash Collaborates With Largest Food Retailer in Canada

Bringing together last-mile expertise with Canada’s largest retail network, Loblaw Companies Ltd. and DoorDash Inc. are making on-demand grocery delivery easier for Canadians. In addition to Loblaw’s own PC Express app, customers can now place grocery delivery orders on the DoorDash Marketplace app directly from more than 1,100 Loblaw banner stores, including Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, and Maxi & Cie. Through this collaboration, DoorDash will also power same-day delivery from pcexpress.ca through DoorDash Drive, DoorDash’s fulfilment platform that powers direct delivery to customers for any business.

“DoorDash brings best-in-class logistics expertise and operational excellence to our extensive relationship, which makes them the ideal strategic partner for us to address our evolving needs as we look to get consumers exactly what they want, when they want it,” said Galen G. Weston, president and chairman of Loblaw.

Shoppers can now order groceries and essentials on demand for delivery through the DoorDash Marketplace app, with no time slot or queues. Loblaw will offer more than 50,000 grocery and convenience items from its stores for delivery via DoorDash, including fresh and prepared food, grocery, floral, drug store essentials, and convenience items.

"At DoorDash, our goal is to be the go-to partner for grocers, connecting them with consumers for the best online grocery experience," said Tony Xu, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based DoorDash. "Our collaboration with Loblaw brings 14 different banner stores onto the DoorDash Marketplace app for on-demand delivery to nearly three-quarters of consumers across Canada, and reinforces our commitment to that goal. We are excited to collaborate with the largest retailer in Canada and look forward to deepening the relationship."

Loblaw and DoorDash also recently teamed up to roll out PC Express Rapid Delivery, delivering grocery and convenience items to shoppers in 30 minutes or less.

In celebration of this latest collaboration, customers can enjoy $10 off their orders of $40 or more from Loblaw banner stores on the DoorDash Marketplace app until Oct. 23.

Additionally, all Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore, Atlantic Superstore, Provigo, and Maxi & Cie banner store products will be available to DashPass members for unlimited $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal.

Meanwhile, Loblaw is also making inroads on autonomous delivery. It has teamed with Gatik to launch fully driverless commercial operations to enable more routes and make more frequent trips. Gatik is now moving select online grocery orders for Loblaw’s PC Express service with a fleet of multi-temperature autonomous box trucks.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates nearly 2,500 stores and national e-commerce options in Canada, with more than 190,000 full- and part-time employees. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 12 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.